Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,290,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $696.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

