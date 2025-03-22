Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

