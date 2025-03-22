Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Watsco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 3,571.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 102,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

NYSE WSO opened at $495.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.82 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

