Best Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 19th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Ford Motor, BlackRock, Wells Fargo & Company, and Equinix are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, or manage real property and real estate-related projects. They provide investors with indirect exposure to the property market, typically offering returns through dividends from rental income and potential capital gains as property values increase. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,426,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,006,676. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.07. 3,908,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,396. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $668.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 18,171,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,780,358. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 48,840,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,671,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $960.46. The company had a trading volume of 382,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,637. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $982.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $987.81. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $853.92. The company had a trading volume of 394,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $908.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $909.04. Equinix has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

