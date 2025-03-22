Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.30% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 131.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FXE stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $103.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.