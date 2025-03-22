TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 367 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LII opened at $570.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.66 and a 200-day moving average of $614.61.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.62.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

