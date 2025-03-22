Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

