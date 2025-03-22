Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135,987.94

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135,987.94 and $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

