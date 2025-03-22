Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

