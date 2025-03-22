Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.