Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

