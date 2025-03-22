Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $87,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,199,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 834,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,249 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,110,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.