Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $87,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,199,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 834,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,249 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,110,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
