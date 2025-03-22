Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

