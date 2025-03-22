Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 168,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 90,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

ROL stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $53.72.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

