Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $622.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

