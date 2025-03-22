2,100 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

