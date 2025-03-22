Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $133.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.