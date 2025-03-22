Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $106,000 in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Harbor International Compounders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.97. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

