Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $98,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYH stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

