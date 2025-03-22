11,578 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.7% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

