3,200 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 129,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 50,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $48.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

