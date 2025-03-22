Truffle Hound Capital LLC Buys New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 1,759,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after buying an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 1,210,817 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

