Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.32. 5,320,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,556,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

