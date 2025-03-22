Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 86.40 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Group International had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 41.96%.

Alpha Group International Trading Down 0.7 %

LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,461.83 ($31.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,499.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,322.73. Alpha Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,780 ($22.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $4.20. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Group International Company Profile

In other Alpha Group International news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 11,504 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($32.55), for a total transaction of £290,015.84 ($374,455.57). Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

