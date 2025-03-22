Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 86.40 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Group International had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 41.96%.
Alpha Group International Trading Down 0.7 %
LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,461.83 ($31.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,499.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,322.73. Alpha Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,780 ($22.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.71.
Alpha Group International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $4.20. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alpha Group International Company Profile
Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Group International
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.