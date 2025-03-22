Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNTX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.