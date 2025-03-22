ECOMI Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $72.79 million and $2.97 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,176.33 or 0.99892605 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,403.84 or 0.98975882 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,281,922,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,095,723,347 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars.
