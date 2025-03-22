Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.