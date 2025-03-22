Frax Share Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00002571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $192.43 million and $18.60 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,822,536 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

