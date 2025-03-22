XYO 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.53 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. XYO has a market capitalization of $143.81 million and $7.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

