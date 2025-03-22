Skeena Resources (SKE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Skeena Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

