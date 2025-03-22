Skeena Resources (SKE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Skeena Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.
Skeena Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.29.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
