Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 6.1% increase from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WEA opened at $11.03 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

