Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.