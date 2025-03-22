Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

