StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.86.
