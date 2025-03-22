Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BSL opened at $14.12 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.