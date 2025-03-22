Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BSL opened at $14.12 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.