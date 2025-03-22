Snail (SNAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter.

Snail Price Performance

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $1.61 on Friday. Snail has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

