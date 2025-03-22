Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,315,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.26.

DLTR stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

