HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

