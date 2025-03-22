Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 334.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

