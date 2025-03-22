Sfmg LLC Purchases 5,023 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

