ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 384.02. The company has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

