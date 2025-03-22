Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. The GEO Group makes up about 5.8% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NYSE GEO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

