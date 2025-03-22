22,943 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Copart by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 242,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,407,983. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

