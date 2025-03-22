Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,240 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

