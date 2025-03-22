The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $313,911,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after acquiring an additional 374,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 34,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

