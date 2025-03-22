7,807 Shares in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned about 0.33% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWS. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.