Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

