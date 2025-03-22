Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STERIS by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,829 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $28,251,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 2,123.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

