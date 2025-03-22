Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,236 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,215.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $125.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.