1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,521,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 154,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JMUB stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.