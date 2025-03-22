Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys Shares of 645 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 391,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $565.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

